Casemiro misses Celta Vigo trip to complete Manchester United move

Casemiro looks to have made his final appearance for Real Madrid as he edges closer to joining Manchester United.

The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League giants as part of Erik ten Hag’s squad rebuild at Old Trafford.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the club have now accepted Casemiro’s request to leave the defending Spanish champions and pursue a new challenge.

Ancelotti confirmed Casemiro will not be included in their weekend squad set to travel to Celta Vigo and he is expected to travel to Manchester tomorrow for a medical with the Red Devils.

Real Madrid kicked off their title defence with a narrow 2-1 win at Almeria last weekend but Casemiro started on the bench in Andalucia.

Luka Modric is expected to come into the starting XI in Galicia with either Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga dropping out from the start at the Estadio Baladios.