Carlo Ancelotti will not change transfer plans over Casemiro exit

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out signing a replacement for Casemiro this month.

Ancelotti confirmed the club have accepted the Brazilian request to leave the Spanish capital and pursue a new challenge away from Madrid.

The 30-year-old is now expected to complete a €70m move to Premier League giants Manchester United in the coming days.

However, despite the blow of losing one of his most important players, two weeks before the transfer window closes, Ancelotti will not be dipping back into the market this month.

“If Casemiro leaves, we still have six midfielders”, as per reports from Marca.

“With Casemiro we have seven. I think six is ​​enough to handle the season, with Modric, Kroos, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde and Ceballos.

“These six are very very good.”

Ancelotti has already shown his future midfield plans with the summer signing of French international Aurelien Tchouameni and the 22-year-old expected to slot straight into the starting XI.

The veteran Italian boss did not give a deadline on Casemiro’s expected departure from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the five times Champions League winner is almost certain to have played his last game for Real Madrid.