Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that as long as Manchester United and Real Madrid can come to a deal, Casemiro will be headed for the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s tie with Celta Vigo, Ancelotti was asked about the rumours linking the Brazilian with a move. Diario AS covered his words.

“I spoke about it with him. He wants to try a new challenge, the club understands it. Casemiro for what he has done and the person he is, you have to respect that wish.”

“There are negotiations, it is not official, he continues to be out player but his desire is to leave. If he does, we have the resources to replace him.”

He was also asked if he tried to persuade Casemiro to stay at the club, but Ancelotti respected his wishes.

“I listened to his intentions, his wish, there is no turning back.”

He also ruled him out of their match with Vigo unless there is a breakdown in the deal.

“If the negotiations continue, he won’t go to Vigo.”

Casemiro has been at Real Madrid for nine years, one of which he spent on loan at Porto, and Los Blancos will no doubt miss his leadership in the middle of the park. As Ancelotti pointed out later though, Real Madrid are well equipped in midfield to cover his absence.