Barcelona open Chelsea talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for crunch talks with Barcelona as links to Premier League giants Chelsea grow.

The Gabonese international joined the Catalans on a free transfer in January following his departure from Arsenal.

However, with Barcelona pushing to register new players in the coming weeks, the club are continuing to offload squad players.

Aubameyang is rumoured to have already agreed personal terms on a switch to Stamford Bridge with Thomas Tuchel eyeing a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund hitman.

His priority is to remain at Barcelona, after netting 13 goals in the second half of the 2021/22 season, but the 33-year-old is open to new offers.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the La Blaugrana hierarchy will sit down with Aubameyang’s representatives in the coming days.

Barcelona and Pierre Aubameyang’s camp will meet tonight. Direct talk to discuss Chelsea deal and so how to proceed after personal terms agreed yesterday night. 🚨🔵 #CFC Barça ask for cash instead of Marcos Alonso included in this deal as they have to register Koundé. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Barcelona are willing to sanction a deal, but they want a straight cash transfer, rather than the inclusion of Marcos Alonso, as his own move to Catalonia falters.