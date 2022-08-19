Barcelona

Barcelona open Chelsea talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for crunch talks with Barcelona as links to Premier League giants Chelsea grow.

The Gabonese international joined the Catalans on a free transfer in January following his departure from Arsenal.

However, with Barcelona pushing to register new players in the coming weeks, the club are continuing to offload squad players.

Aubameyang is rumoured to have already agreed personal terms on a switch to Stamford Bridge with Thomas Tuchel eyeing a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund hitman.

His priority is to remain at Barcelona, after netting 13 goals in the second half of the 2021/22 season, but the 33-year-old is open to new offers.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the La Blaugrana hierarchy will sit down with Aubameyang’s representatives in the coming days.

Barcelona are willing to sanction a deal, but they want a straight cash transfer, rather than the inclusion of Marcos Alonso, as his own move to Catalonia falters.

Posted by

Tags Chelsea Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News