Aymeric Laporte trains with Athletic Club as part of injury rehab

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte is training with former club Athletic Club as part of his injury recovery.

Aymeric Laporte se entrena en Lezama. El defensa del Manchester City y ex del Athletic Club se recupera en estos días de su lesión en nuestras instalaciones.

The Spanish international is currently sidelined for City after undergoing surgery on a persistent knee injury last month.

Laporte made the decision to go under the knife, following his summer break in July, to minimise the amount of time he will be missing for the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old is now into the final straight of his rehabilitation regime and he is expected to return to first team action from the start of September.

Laporte has been granted permission to continue his work at the Lezama training facility in Bilbao following the birth of his son last week with City deploying a coach to work alongside him.

He is expected to be in attendance for the charity game between City and Barcelona at the Camp Nou on August 24 before flying back to the UK at the end of August.