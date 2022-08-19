Atletico Madrid’s €30m price tag for Yannick Carrasco attracting Premier League side

Manchester United have been linked with a series of Atletico Madrid players this week, including Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix. However the rumours placing Yannick Carrasco in the frame are a little different.

The Belgian winger returned to Atleti for their most recent title-winning season and immediately became a key part of Diego Simeone’s new system with three central defenders.

According to The Telegraph in England, as per Diario AS, Los Rojiblancos would accept an offer of €30m for Carrasco. This contrasts the previous reports with Felix and Cunha, as both included much higher figures and were apparently rejected soon after. In addition, the Carrasco report comes from the English press rather than Madrid.

Even though it might be a financially useful transaction, it would no doubt weaken Simeone’s side. Despite not starting in the opening game of the season against Getafe, Carrasco has proven himself to be a key figure time and again in the past two seasons.