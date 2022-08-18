Villarreal win first ever Europa Conference League tie against Hadjuk Split

Villarreal achieved a number of first this evening, as they strolled to a 4-2 victory over Hadjuk Split.

Estadio de la Ceramica is currently being renovated and as result, Villarreal are playing in Valencia at Levante’s Ciutat de Valencia stadium until the end of the year.

Things got off to a good start in their first ever Europa Conference League tie, as Jose Luis Morales scored his first two goals for his new club. Stipe Biuk had given Hadjuk a lead inside two minutes but Morales’ equaliser and Marko Livaja’s own goal had the Yellow Submarine in front. El Comandante added another before laying on an assist for Gerard Moreno to score their fourth before half-time.

El bueno de @jose1987morales regatea hasta a las cámaras 🤣. ¡MENUDO CHICHARRO COMANDANTE 💛! #UECL pic.twitter.com/24mxDHZ4YR — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 18, 2022

A late Marco Fossati penalty narrowed the gap and means Villarreal will be a little less comfortable than they would have liked for their return leg in Split.

A returning Pepe Reina also made his second debut for the club, 20 years after his first spell. Villarreal were in control for most of the match but Unai Emery will not have been pleased to concede twice in a sloppy start and a sloppy end to the match.