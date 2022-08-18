Sevilla forward suffers devastating injury and ends World Cup hopes

Football showed the cruel side of its face on Thursday morning as a serious injury ended a player’s chances of playing in the World Cup.

Mexico and Sevilla winger Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona suffered a serious injury in training on Thursday and was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the incident.

The initial prognosis was severe and after arriving at hospital, their worst fears were confirmed. The club later announced that he had broken his ankle and torn the ligaments – he was operated on the same afternoon. The injury is predicted to keep Corona out for between four and five months, meaning his earliest return date will be towards the end of December.

Tecatito had added spice and agility to Sevilla’s attack when he arrived last January, although it did not completely change the face of the side. He will be missed though and Sevilla may now have to think about a replacement.

The 29-year-old was a regular in the Mexican national side and had 71 caps to his name. He was set to appear once again, unfortunately he will now miss the chance to compete on the biggest stage through no fault of his own.