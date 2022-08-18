Robert Lewandowski robbed on his way to Barcelona training

Even when there are no transfers happening at Barcelona, the drama rarely leaves the club alone. Today the news was that their star summer signing, Robert Lewandowski was robbed on his way to training.

The Polish striker had stopped outside the training ground to sign autographs when the incident occurred, as per Sport. While doing so, two men took the opportunity to open the door on the opposite side of his car and take his watch, supposedly worth €75k.

Lewandowski then pursued the men on foot and was joined by local police, who eventually apprehended the men. The watch was found hidden behind a tree after one of the perpetrators confessed.

This is the latest in a series of incidents that have drawn criticism for the club related to the poor security around the ground. A number incidents in the last year have seen Samuel Umtiti confronted by fans and a crowd thronging around previous manager Ronald Koeman’s car, threatening the safety of the club staff. The head of security was sacked by Joan Laporta last November, but it appears to have had little effect.