Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang meets with Chelsea representatives over potential move

Barcelona appear to have reached the end of their economic leverage and are now having to generate sales in order to continue their recruitment. One of the names which has emerged as a potential source of income is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese forward is the object of interest from Chelsea, who are seeking a striker after the exits of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Although Aubameyang is seemingly keen to stay in Barcelona, the 33-year-old met with Chelsea’s representatives on Thursday to discuss a potential contract. It may just be that he was hearing what they had to say, but Sport believe Chelsea will present an offer to Barcelona depending on the impression they get from Aubameyang.

The reported figure required to part with Aubameyang is €25m, although that does seem steep for a player aging into his thirties.

While Barcelona would ideally keep Aubameyang as competition and a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, it is a position they can cover well with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. Meanwhile the full-back positions are characterised by a dearth of options.