Manchester United are willing to make Casemiro the fourth-highest paid player in England

Manchester United are willing to commit serious funds towards their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro according to Mundo Deportivo. They are determined to land the highly experienced Brazilian pivot and are going to push hard for him.

Casemiro’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to run until the summer of 2025 but the truth is that he’s won everything there is to win in the Spanish capital. A new challenge – especially one that would pay him well – could be of interest to him.

United are willing to offer Madrid a fee of €80m for Casemiro as well as handing the player himself a five-year deal worth €18m net per season. Should he accept their offer he’d become the fourth-highest paid player in the Premier League with only Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah ahead.

United are in crisis. Their appointment of Erik ten Hag in the summer was pictured as the ideal way to get themselves back on track after quite a few lean years but they’ve lost their opening two games and currently sit rock-bottom of the Premier League.