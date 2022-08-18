Lionel Messi has his future clear amid rumours linking him with Barcelona return

Lionel Messi is a name that’s going to be discussed a lot over this next 12 months. As well as spending this season with Paris Saint-Germain he’s also set to lead Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar. What’s more, his contract is also set to expire next summer.

And that, according to Diario Sport, is when Barcelona want to make a move to bring the veteran playmaker back to Camp Nou, two years after he was forced to bid the club a tearful farewell. But despite their determination to bring Messi back for a more fitting goodbye, it’s understood the Argentine is focused on Qatar.

His club future is secondary to him at this point in his career. The 35-year-old has a real chance of emulating the late, great Diego Maradona and finally lifting the World Cup in the Middle East later this year and it could be his final opportunity. Only after that will he make a decision on where he plays his football in 2023/24.