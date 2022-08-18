Juventus pushing hard to get deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay over the line

Juventus are prepared to push hard to get their deal for Memphis Depay over the line as soon as possible according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal would see the Dutchman leave Barcelona on a free transfer and could be important regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s proposed transfer to Chelsea, too.

A full agreement is yet to be reached but it’s understood that negotiations are progressing. Memphis will find minutes hard to come by at Camp Nou this season – Barcelona signed Aubameyang last winter and brought in Robert Lewandowski during the summer transfer window – and the Catalan club need to make a sale due to their precarious financial situation.

Memphis, who’s notched 42 goals in 80 caps for the Dutch national team and will be part of their squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar later this year, joined Barcelona from Lyon last summer on a free transfer. Since then he’s contributed 13 goals and two assists in the 37 appearances he’s made for the club.