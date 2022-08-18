Casemiro understood to be considering leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United

Manchester United are pushing hard to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid according to Marca. They believe the 30-year-old Brazilian would strengthen their midfield greatly and are prepared to spend a lot of money to tempt him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

United have reached out to Casemiro with an offer that’s close to double his current salary that would take him through to the summer of 2027. That’s a financially interesting proposal, perhaps even enough to negate doubts surrounding United’s sporting prowess. They finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will be playing Europa League football this season. What’s more, they’re currently rock-bottom of the table after two games.

Madrid want Casemiro to stay but there’s a line of thought that he could believe his cycle in the Spanish capital has come to and end and the time is right to move on to pastures new. Time will tell.