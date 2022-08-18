Casemiro understood to be considering leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United

Manchester United are pushing hard to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid according to Marca. They believe the 30-year-old Brazilian would strengthen their midfield greatly and are prepared to spend a lot of money to tempt him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.
United have reached out to Casemiro with an offer that’s close to double his current salary that would take him through to the summer of 2027. That’s a financially interesting proposal, perhaps even enough to negate doubts surrounding United’s sporting prowess. They finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will be playing Europa League football this season. What’s more, they’re currently rock-bottom of the table after two games.
Madrid want Casemiro to stay but there’s a line of thought that he could believe his cycle in the Spanish capital has come to and end and the time is right to move on to pastures new. Time will tell.
We never understood what a sated player means with Isco and Bale and failed to sell them “just in right time”, naturally lost money in process.
Casemiros value is at his peak, he has won it all. I wont be angry if he leaves for more money as he has won it all for us and deserved the freedom of choice.
Naturally, Id be the happiest if he stays and still has fire in his belly, but…. the mid is in good hands even if he leaves.
70 mil can get us a quality striker and we need one more than we need a midfielder at this point.