Casemiro to undergo Manchester United medical ahead of €70m transfer

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong seemed to last an eternity, but it has taken just three days for them to extract Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Jose Felix Diaz of Marca reports that a deal is almost done between Real Madrid and Manchester United. The fee for the 30-year-old will approach €70m.

After initial talks were started on Tuesday the Brazilian has spent the week deliberating on the decision and it appears he has come to the conclusion that a move to Manchester is in his best interests. He has Real Madrid’s permission to undergo a medical with United on Friday.

No doubt it helps that the Red Devils are willing to hand Casemiro the fourth-highest salary in the Premier League along with a deal until he reaches the age of 35.

Real Madrid will now have a decision to make as to whether they enter the market. Losing a player of such stature at the start of the season is undoubtedly a blow, but Los Blancos are well-stocked in midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni has been cited as a long-term replacement, although Carlo Ancelotti may feel that the extra money could be used to soften the loss of Casemiro either in midfield or elsewhere.