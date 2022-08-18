Casemiro in talks with Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester United to decide future

What initially seemed like a farfetched deal when the news broke of Manchester United’s interest in Casemiro appears to be gathering speed.

Earlier in the week it was revealed that United were willing to pay Real Madrid up to €60m for the 30-year-old and in the process make Casemiro the fourth-highest paid player in the Premier League. He would also be handed a five-year deal, an extra two years on his current contract.

On Thursday Fabrizio Romano reported that Casemiro would be holding talks with his manager Carlo Ancelotti about his future. No clear resolution appears to have been reached as hours later, the Italian journalist gave an update, stating that talks between both the clubs and Casemiro would continue into Friday. It seems that Los Blancos will not stand in his way if Casemiro does indeed decide he wants to leave.

Real Madrid are perhaps as well equipped as they could possibly be to lose Casemiro, with both Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni excellent candidates to replace him. However there is no denying that he would be a loss to them and what may be the right business decision would temporarily weaken the side.