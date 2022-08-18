Cadiz confirm loan of talented Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid have seen a talented holding midfielder out the door, but Antonio Blanco has joined Cadiz.

The 22-year-old moves on a loan deal until the end of the season, where Blanco will hope to gain more minutes than would have been available at Real Madrid.

Blanco was regarded highly at Real Madrid Castilla and managed to appear six times for the first team. However the return of Dani Ceballos and recruitment of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have made it clear that Los Blancos do not see him as a viable option for the first team.

Blanco joins a competitive position group at Cadiz and will have to win minutes from the likes of Tomas Alarcon, Ruben Alcaraz and Fede San Emeterio.

It may be that he decided to join Cadiz based on a recommendation – former Real Madrid players Martin Calderon and Victor Chust have both made the move to Andalucia in the past two seasons. Chust in particular won a starting spot last season and looked increasingly impressive.