Barcelona consider move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier

Barcelona are determined to land a new right-back this summer transfer window even though they’ve missed out on Cesar Azpilicueta. Two players they’re currently eyeing up, according to Mundo Deportivo, are Juan Foyth and Thomas Meunier.

Meunier, who turns 31 on September 12th, has begun the season as a starter with Borussia Dortmund in what is his third season at the club having joined as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain.

Meunier, a tall right-back capable going forward as well as in defence, has contributed 36 goals and 51 assists in 393 club games. He’s also an experienced international with Roberto Martinez’s Belgian national team.

Barcelona are light at right-back. Sergino Dest isn’t considered to be of sufficient quality to start in the position by Xavi Hernandez and his technical team while Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo are square pegs in round holes.

Meunier, however, is an experienced – and natural – right-back. Having come through at Virton he’s also enjoyed time with Club Brugge as well as PSG and Dortmund. He’s earned 56 caps for Belgium and contributed eight goals for his national team.