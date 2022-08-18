Barcelona consider Martin Zubimendi to be the ideal successor to Sergio Busquets

Martin Zubimendi is one of the most promising footballers in the Spanish game and the 23-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona by Mundo Deportivo.

It’s understood that the Catalan club believe he could one day prove the perfect successor to veteran pivot Sergio Busquets, who’s suspended for Barcelona’s clash with La Real this weekend. Zubimendi, however, will be at the base of his team’s midfield.

Zubimendi, despite his age, made his 100th appearance for La Real last weekend as they opened the 2022/23 campaign with a 1-0 defeat of Cadiz in Andalusia. His debut came in April of 2019.

Zubimendi’s contract in San Sebastian is set to run until the summer of 2025 and has a release clause installed of €60m. La Real are currently taking steps to re-negotiate a new deal with a higher clause as they’re keenly aware of Barcelona’s interest. Players of his profile and quality are hard to come by.