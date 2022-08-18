Barcelona consider challenging Real Betis for the signature of Hector Bellerin

Xavi Hernandez is keen to strengthen at right-back this summer and is considering several options following Barcelona’s failure in their move for Cesar Azpilicueta. Three such names, as per Diario Sport, are Juan Foyth, Thomas Meunier and Hector Bellerin.

The reason for their interest in Bellerin is that moves for both Foyth and Meunier would be costly. The former will take his release clause to be prised from Villarreal – €42m – and Borussia Dortmund are asking for €15m for Meunier. Bellerin, who began his career at Barcelona before leaving for Arsenal at 16, could potentially be available on a free transfer, on the other hand.

Bellerin spent last season on loan at Real Betis and helped the Andalusian club finish fifth in La Liga – qualifying for the Europa League – and win their first major title since 2005 in the form of the Copa del Rey. Bellerin had been keen to return to Betis this summer but Barcelona’s interest could offer him an alternative.