Barcelona close to agreeing personal terms with Villarreal’s Juan Foyth

Barcelona suffered their first major setback of the transfer window when they missed out Cesar Azpilicueta, leaving them short of a right-back. It appears the name they have settled on is Juan Foyth.

The Argentine defender has gone from strength to strength since arriving at Villarreal on loan initially from Tottenham. Foyth has been a major part of their Europa League victory and journey to the Champions League semi-final last season.

According to Gerard Romero, an agreement on personal terms between Barcelona and Foyth is close. His agent was seen in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The trickier negotiation will be finding a deal with Villarreal. Romero reports that Villarreal have already begun looking for a replacement but previously it had been thought that the Yellow Submarine would demand his €42m release clause to leave.

Spending that sum on Foyth might seem like a significant fee for the Argentine. The 24-year-old moved for €15m just last summer but it appears Barcelona have few other attractive alternatives.