Atletico Madrid reject €135m offer from Manchester United for Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid have rejected a bid of €135m from Manchester United for Joao Felix according to Marca. Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the Spanish club’s president, didn’t even hesitate when the offer came across his desk. The Portuguese is not for sale this summer.

Gil Marin travelled to Lisbon to sign Felix from Benfica back in the summer of 2019 and believes he’s going to become the best player in the world. The only way he’d part with his company would be if United triggered his release clause of €350m.

He knew the offer was coming, besides. Atletico beat United 1-0 in a pre-season friendly earlier in the summer and Felix was the decisive player, coming off the bench and scoring the winning goal. He was informed that United liked the look of the forward and were willing to make an offer for him later in the market. Bayern Munich also tested the waters earlier this summer.