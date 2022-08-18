Atletico Madrid determined to keep Joao Felix ahead of what could be his breakout year

Atletico Madrid have rejected a bid of €135m from Manchester United for Joao Felix. Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the Spanish club’s president, didn’t even hesitate when the offer came across his desk. The Portuguese is not for sale this summer.

Gil Marin travelled to Lisbon to sign Felix from Benfica back in the summer of 2019 and believes he's going to become the best player in the world. The only way the president would part with his prized asset would be if United triggered his release clause of €350m.

Gil Marin knew the offer was coming, besides. Atletico beat United 1-0 in a pre-season friendly earlier in the summer and Felix was the decisive player, coming off the bench and scoring the winning goal. He was informed that United liked the look of the forward and were willing to make an offer for him later in the market. Bayern Munich also tested the waters earlier this summer.

But the Portuguese isn’t going anywhere. 2022/23, according to many knowledgable voices, is going to be his season, and it’s certainly begun like that. Atletico won their opening La Liga tie away at Getafe last Monday night and Felix was unplayable, causing mayhem at the heart of everything. Diego Simeone’s side won the game 3-0 and Felix was the man of the match, contributing three assists and coming close to scoring himself.

Felix is still just 22, don’t forget, and has plenty of time to fulfil his vast potential. A Portuguese international with three goals in 22 caps, he’ll be part of Fernando Santos’ squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar later this year and will hope to do so in good form. That’s the stage every elite footballer wants to shine upon.

Felix made his senior debut with Benfica and went on to contribute 20 goals and eleven assists in the 43 first-team appearances he ended up making for the Lisbon outfit. That caught Atletico’s eye and encouraged them to spend in the region of €120m for him in 2019, but things haven’t quite worked out.

Since arriving at what is now known as the Civitas Metropolitano, Felix has contributed 29 goals and 18 assists in 112 appearances for Atletico. But this season he looks hungry and focused, and has begun the campaign as he intends to proceed. His eyes are on the prize and this could very well prove to be his breakout year.