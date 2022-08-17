Valencia announce restructuring with former President returning to helm

Valencia are many things but dull is rarely one of them. On Wednesday Los Che announced that they would be restructuring the hierarchy of the club.

Four months ago Anil Murthy was sacked as President of the club which brought about a raft of changes, but owner Peter Lim has decided to shake things up once again.

The headline change is that Layhoon Chan has returned to her role as President of the club, a post she occupied between 2015 and 2017.

6) Actually many fans (and myself) have a much better rating of Layhoon Chan's two seasons as a president (2015-2017) because Anil Murthy's 5-Year Reign of Error came later. She should expect skepticism on her arrival, but not a warm welcome. — Paco Polit (in English 🇬🇧🇺🇸) (@pacopolitENG) August 17, 2022

Peter Lim’s son Wee Kiat Lim has also been appointed to the board of the club, while Joey Lim, Sean Bai and Teo Swee Wei have been removed from their positions with several more figures added to the board.

As pointed out by Paco Polit, Bai was an executive director and effectively heading up Valencia’s transfer window. Sacking him with just two weeks to go in the transfer window seems unwise to say the least.

These changes without an explanation are the sort of actions that have grown a strong dislike towards the Meriton/Peter Lim ownership of the club. It has also led to frequent conflict with managers. After Jose Bordalas was worn down last season, Gennaro Gattuso now faces his first trial.