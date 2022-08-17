Sevilla announce signings of Jules Kounde’s replacement Tanguy Nianzou

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of a second central defender of the summer, announcing that Tanguy Nianzou had joined the club on Wednesday.

Nianzou, 20, arrives from Bayern Munich and signs a five-year deal with Los Nervionenses. Although Sevilla did not confirm a fee, Fabrizio Romano put the figure at €20m (€4m in add-ons). Bayern also have a buy-back clause.

Tall, athletic and excellent with the ball at his feet, Nianzou has all the traits of the modern central defender. Last season he played 22 times for Bayern, but that number was limited by injury too.

Julen Lopetegui lost his central defensive partnership this summer after Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos left for Barcelona and Aston Villa respectively. Marcao arrived in July and it is hard not to compare Nianzou to Kounde. The departed Frenchman cost €5m more, but both were highly-rated young central defenders without a name on the European stage. In addition, Nianzou is expected to go straight into the line-up next to Marcao, who like Carlos is a more experienced Brazilian figure. If Nianzou can do a similar job to Kounde, it will turn out to be good business for Sevilla.