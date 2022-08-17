Real Madrid place €70m price tag on Manchester United target Casemiro

“The market is closed for us,” was the line that Carlo Ancelotti used back in July. The Italian seemed confident that Real Madrid would not be making any more signings this summer, but he was probably not banking on losing one of his stars.

Manchester United are after one of their stalwarts in midfield, Casemiro. The Brazilian, now 30, could become the fourth-best paid player in the Premier League after Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Mundo Deportivo. United are desperate to get reinforcements in and will offer him a net salary of €10.5m per year for the next five seasons.

Real Madrid will not necessarily stand in the way of deal either, as per Sport. If Casemiro asks to leave and the offer is right from United, Los Blancos would let him go as an act of gratitude for his many years of service. The figure which would change their minds is €70m. Earlier in the day it had been reported that United would reach €60m, but given the proximity to the end of the market, it seems like a difference that could be worked out.

Once again for United, the hardest part will be convincing the player to make the move. Aside from a new challenge and a salary bump, it seems there is little that United can offer Casemiro that he does not already have in Madrid.

