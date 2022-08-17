Meeting scheduled for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang talks with Chelsea

Barcelona’s inability to raise any funds from the sale of players could lead to them parting ways with some assets that they had planned on retaining. Chief among those seems to be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese veteran arrived in Barcelona in February and exploded onto the scene, scoring 13 La Liga goals in the second half of the season.

That helped the Blaugrana to second place and added a natural goalscorer to their team. Yet Barcelona still pursued Robert Lewandowski as a top target this summer. His arrival, as was the case in the first game against Rayo Vallecano, likely relegates Aubameyang to the bench more often than not.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has insisted that he is relying on Aubameyang and wants every position covered by two top players. Yet the club may find him a sensible sale as they try to raise funds for other deals.

Chelsea are reportedly the most interested party and according to Fabrizio Romano, owner Todd Boehly has scheduled a meeting with Aubameyang’s agents in order to understand his demands and desires. Once they have a clear idea of both his cost and Barcelona’s demands, said to be around €30m, Boehly will put together a bid.

It seems a tough deal to do. Neither Xavi nor Aubameyang appear to have much desire for the deal to happen. Convincing the 33-year-old to leave his new life in Catalonia is the first and perhaps decisive step to any deal.