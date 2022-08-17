Manchester United willing to pay €60m for Real Madrid’s Casemiro

Manchester United are continuing their frantic search for a midfielder that can add some definition to their midfield and Casemiro is the latest name to be linked with them.

That news surfaced on Tuesday and now further details have emerged. Diario AS have picked up on a report from The Telegraph in England, which claims that United are willing to part with €60m in order to tempt Real Madrid.

As Mundo Deportivo point out, Paris Saint-Germain have also looked to attract Casemiro away from Madrid in recent summers, but without success. It is thought he has little interest in leaving, even if a deal could be agreed between the clubs.

The Brazilian is an instrumental part of Real Madrid both on and off the pitch and unless United can put it in a ridiculous offer for Casemiro, Real Madrid would have little motivation to accept one. While €60m might be a reasonable fee for an excellent 30-year-old midfielder in most cases, few can replace his quality but no money can replace the weight in the dressing room and experience he has.