Manchester United add Joao Felix to growing list of targets during Spain trip

Manchester United are desperately looking for reinforcements in the final weeks of the transfer window and their delegates currently find themselves in Madrid as they look to find some.

News broke over the weekend that United were interested in Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha, while on Tuesday Casemiro also emerged as a target for the Red Devils.

According to Marca, United’s representatives did indeed meet with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening, declaring their interest in a surprise target – Joao Felix.

The Portuguese star, now 22, has been threatening to turn into the player that Atleti paid €127m for three seasons ago. Towards the end of last season Felix showed a keen instinct for goals and in his first game of the season against Getafe provided a hat-trick of assists for his teammates.

It is not hard to imagine why United would be interested, but equally understandable that Los Rojiblancos communicated in no uncertain terms that he was not for sale.

Given the quantity of money United can offer, it cannot be ruled out that a transfer could be agreed. Yet for Los Colchoneros to sanction his sale now would mean a total rethink of their team with around two weeks left in the window. Not to mention the potential wrath of Diego Simeone.