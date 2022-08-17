Juventus issue deadline for Memphis Depay to sort out Barcelona future

It has been no secret that Memphis Depay is on the exit ramp at Barcelona for some time. Having signed with Barcelona on a free last year for a cut-price salary, Memphis wants to ensure he is compensated this summer and it appears to be holding up a deal.

The Dutch forward wants to leave on a free once more, despite having a year left on his contract. Barcelona are keen for Depay to exit, but the two parties have been unable to reach a mutual agreement on the termination of his contract as of yet.

Sport have picked up on a story run by Tuttosport which claims that Juventus, with whom Memphis has a contract agreed, are becoming impatient for his arrival. Juve are trying to hurry the deal along and want it wrapped up by the end of the week.

More than just encouragement, the Bianconeri have told Memphis that if he does not resolve matters with Barcelona in the coming days then they will turn to Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic as an alternative.

It is within each party’s interests to get a deal done and usually when this is the case, a transfer ends up going through. Juventus seem to be Memphis‘ preferred destination and Barcelona will be keen to get his salary off the books so that they can register Jules Kounde before their match against Real Sociedad this weekend.