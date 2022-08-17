Former record signing Paco Alcacer departs Villarreal after

Villarreal have confirmed a second exit in quick succession following the departure of Pervis Estupinan, with Paco Alcacer joining United Arab Emirates side Al Sharjah.

The Yellow Submarine confirmed a loan deal for Alcacer in a sparse announcement and it is still not clear how long the loan deal will last. Javi Mata Gil was at least able to add that the deal had an option to buy.

El Villarreal CF y el @SharjahFC han alcanzado un acuerdo para la cesión de @paco93alcacer. El club le desea suerte y éxitos en su paso por el club emiratí. — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 17, 2022

Alcacer arrived at Villarreal in January 2020 as their record signing, costing €23m. However between injuries and inconsistency, things have not gone to plan for Alcacer. In his two-and-a-half seasons, Alcacer managed 21 goals in 76 appearances. Although former manager Javi Calleja utilised him more often, it has been clear that Unai Emery does not entirely trust him.

The loan should allow Villarreal greater flexibility in the market without his wages impacting on their salary limit. Emery seemingly wants another number nine to complement the likes of Arnaut Danjuma and Gerard Moreno.