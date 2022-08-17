Dani Ceballos to stay at Real Madrid despite reservations

While rumours swirl about the future of midfield stalwart Casemiro, Carlo Ancelotti can rest easy on the future of one of his midfielders. As per Diario AS, Dani Ceballos has decided to stay at Real Madrid for the coming season.

The former Betis midfielder had been concerned about a lack of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, particularly as it may declare an end to his chances of featuring at the World Cup with Spain. He also has just a year left on his contract, meaning this summer might have been Los Blancos’ last chance to make some money from a sale.

However Ancelotti has convinced Ceballos to remain at the club this season. The Italian trusts Ceballos and has told him that he will be given more minutes this season, explaining that he sees Ceballos as his closest alternative to Luka Modric.

That is indeed high praise and would reinforce their relationship no doubt. Part of the equation may well be that no clubs seem to have come in with a satisfactory offer, including his preferred Real Betis, who could have offered Ceballos a return home.