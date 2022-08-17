Barcelona’s chances of signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva ended

Barcelona had been hoping to reveal one more flashy signing this summer, but those hopes appear to have come to an end.

The Blaugrana have already spent over €150m on five signings this summer but Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva was supposed to be the most expensive. The 28-year-old has reportedly been very keen to move to La Liga for the last two summers, but Joan Laporta has been unable to put together the finances for such a major transfer.

However the lack of sales at Camp Nou, in particular the fact that Frenkie de Jong refused to move, have slowed their plans. Unable to raise the necessary cash that would allow them to register a deal like that Silva, Barcelona have not yet made an offer.

According to Marca, it has put paid to their chances of landing the Portuguese. Manchester City now consider it too late in the window to sanction a sale and thus will reject any approaches. Silva, being the model professional, accepts the facts of the matter and will re-focus on the Premier League this season.

If Barcelona do have some money left to spend, this might be a blessing in disguise for Xavi Hernandez. While Silva would likely be the best midfielder on their books, it is an area Barcelona have considerable depth. Meanwhile their options at full-back look decidedly thin.