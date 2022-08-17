Atletico Madrid reject eye-watering Manchester United offer for Joao Felix

Manchester United’s representatives are currently in Madrid and the local population will be able to feel the weight of their financial power being swung across the city.

In addition to an expensive pursuit of Real Madrid’s Casemiro, the Red Devils have taken a shine to Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. The Portuguese star scored during a preseason friendly in Oslo this July, but was also excellent during the Champions League knockout tie between the two last season.

According to Marca, United have made a €135m offer for Felix. It would enable Los Rojiblancos to make an €8m profit on their record signing.

However Atletico Madrid did not hesitate to reject the offer. It was an automatic no from the hierarchy at the Metropolitano and without even engaging in a negotiation, they directed United to his €350m release clause.

While Felix has so far been unable to justify either his previous or prospective price tag, the 22-year-old still has the potential to be one of the best players in the world. A good second half to last season and a hat-trick of assists against Getafe at the weekend suggest that the best of Felix may be just around the corner.