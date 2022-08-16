Three La Liga teams trailing Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid’s transfer market appears to be focused on exits for the final stages of August and one of the names that is looking for a destination is Reinier Jesus.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but was unable to make much of an impact on the first team in Germany.

With no role in the first team under Carlo Ancelotti, Reinier must look for minutes elsewhere and it appears he is keen to do so in La Liga.

According to Relevo, there are three potential options at this point. Girona, Real Valladolid and Almeria are all interested in giving him a shot, but his high wages makes their chances of being able to register him unlikely. Los Blancos are hoping to be able to work out a way of reducing his salary hit.

While it is not yet make or break for the 20-year-old, another season without progression would start to raise concern that he might not make it in the first team.