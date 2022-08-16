Sevilla in advanced negotiations for Bayern Munich centre-back

Sevilla are desperately seeking a central defender and it appears they may have settled on a new target.

Los Nervionenses lost Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos this summer and only Marcao has come in to replace them so far. As was shown in their defeat against Osasuna on the opening day of the La Liga season however, they will need more reinforcements.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla are in advanced negotiations to sign Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich. The 20-year-old French defender joined the Bavarians from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 and has gradually been earning minutes.

Last campaign he played 22 times for Bayern, showing that he was comfortable at the top level. He also captains the French under 20 side, for whom he has 10 caps.

Sevilla have a talent for picking out promising central defenders and if Nianzou is to be the latest, then his presence cannot come quick enough for Julen Lopetegui.