Sergino Dest has no intention to leave Barcelona despite Xavi Hernandez message

Barcelona now have football matches to worry about as well as their transfer dealings, but neither went to plan on Saturday.

Their opening fixture against Rayo Vallecano ended 0-0 in a disappointing start to their campaign, but one of the headlines before the match on Saturday was the absence of Sergino Dest.

The USA international was left out of Barcelona’s squad for the match, despite the fact that Sergi Roberto is the only other accomplished right-back option at the club.

It was a clear message from Xavi Hernandez that he does not trust Sergino Dest as an option there and the player is free to seek an exit this before the end of the transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Dest is well aware of what was meant by his exclusion from the squad, but remains determined to stay at the club. Dest believes that if he stays he will be able to win a place in the starting XI.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Dest in recent weeks, but there has been little noise about the matter since. The Blaugrana will be hoping to move Dest on and bring in some much needed income, with €20m rumoured to be the fee. Thomas Meunier of Borussia Dortmund and Juan Foyth of Villarreal have been mentioned as potential replacements.

If Dest does not leave, it could create quite the problem for Xavi. Without the income from a sale, they may well be forced to go through the season without a solid option in the position.