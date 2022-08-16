Real Madrid close to agreeing departure to Cadiz for another starlet

Real Madrid are well-stocked for this season with the possible exception of the number nine position. Yet it does mean that the talents at Real Madrid Castilla will have to seek pastures new in order to continue their growth.

Highly-rated Marvin Park and Miguel Gutierrez have already left the club for Las Palmas and Girona respectively. The next out the door could be Antonio Blanco.

Antonio Blanco, cerca del Cádiz. 📌 Es una cesión por una temporada, en principio sin opción de compra. 📌 Madrid y Cádiz esperan cerrarlo esta semana. 📌 El Getafe, también interesado, ha priorizado el fichaje de un central y un lateral. @Santos_Relevo 🤝 @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/m6RsQoRp6y — Relevo (@relevo) August 15, 2022

Relevo say that Blanco is close to a move to Cadiz, although it would be a loan deal rather than a permanent one. Getafe are also interested, but the Yellow Submarine are leading the race.

Blanco was once one of the jewels of La Fabrica coming through, but has struggled for opportunities since Carlo Ancelotti arrived and with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni also coming in, there was little chance of him getting more this season.

Now 22, the pressure is on for Blanco to gain top level experience. Cadiz may well be a baptism of fire though: often he will be forced to go long periods without seeing much of the ball, something entirely different to playing for Real Madrid.