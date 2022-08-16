Manchester United make shock Matheus Cunha bid

Manchester United are set to make a bold move for Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha this week.

United are set for a busy end to the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks for more reinforcements at Old Trafford this month.

Th Dutch boss has suffered two successive defeats in his first Premier League games at United with a firm message of needing greater quality in his squad.

Cunha is the latest name to be linked with a move to the red half of Manchester after an impressive first season in Madrid in 2021/22.

Reports from the Daily Express claim will test Atletico’s resolve to keep the Brazilian international through a £42m bid with the former Hertha Berlin forward rumoured to be keen on a move.

A move for Cunha is unlikely to be United’s last move into the market with fellow Brazilian Antony also a target from ten Hag’s former side Ajax.