Manchester United interested in Real Madrid’s Casemiro

Manchester United’s transfer strategy, if leaks are to be believed, is not exactly going to plan. Their failure to land Frenkie de Jong and the unresolved case of Cristiano Ronaldo, who still wants to leave the club, has left the Red Devils improvising.

Marca say that United’s representatives are currently in Madrid with a number of targets in mind. The likes of Matheus Cunha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raul de Tomas have all be linked with the forward position.

Yet the latest name to emerge is that of Casemiro. Seeking a central midfielder to provide presence and leadership for United, Casemiro is now an option for United, although no official contact has been made.

It seems highly unlikely that Real Madrid would be willing to part with Casemiro, even for an astronomical price. Despite the fact the Brazilian is now into his thirties, he is an integral part of their midfielder. From the player’s point of view, there is little United could offer him that Real Madrid cannot.