Manchester United emerge as option for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had little in the way of options to move on from Arsenal during the January transfer window, but now he finds himself flush for choices.

Chelsea have been in contact with Aubameyang over a potential move to reunite him with former manager with Thomas Tuchel. However Mundo Deportivo say that he has turned down that offer for now.

The Catalan daily goes on to reference a report from The Sun which claims that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has asked the club to pursue Aubameyang.

The Gabonese forward is comfortable in Barcelona though and it will take a considerable effort to persuade him to leave Catalonia, even if the chance to be a regular starter must be the prime argument. Barcelona are content for him to leave provided the offer is good as it would help fund their other transfer plans.

It seems unlikely that if Chelsea, with the attraction of London and former manager Tuchel, were unable to convince Aubameyang, that Manchester United would be able to. Footballers generally seem more reluctant to move to the North of England and United are facing a serious rebuild without Champions League football.