Juanmi declares Spain intentions following Real Betis brace

Real Betis started their season in fine form against Elche on Monday night, storming to a 3-0 victory over Elche. It was a performance that recalled the best parts of last season for Betis, both as a team and individually.

Last season Juanmi surprised many by scoring 16 La Liga goals, becoming one of the revelations in La Liga. Only four players scored more goals than him and he was just two behind Iago Aspas in the Zarra award. Against Elche he opened his account for the season with a brace.

Speaking after the Elche victory to Marca, Juanmi was asked if he had a call up to the national team in mind.

“Well, Juanmi thinks about working day-to-day at my club. If only… I am not going to lie, we are all thinking about La Seleccion. I work at my club day-to-day in order to do things well and then there is a manager that decides.”

So far Luis Enrique has resisted Juanmi’s talents but should his goalscoring form continue, it will be tricky for him to keep that up.

Against Elche Juanmi showed his incredible knack for getting into the right position, but did miss several chances. While the result was beyond doubt, Juanmi could well have scored one or two more goals, which would have made his statement of intent that much more emphatic.