Iker Muniain breaks record as he reaches 500 games with Athletic Club

Athletic Club did not manage to begin their season as hoped at Nuevo San Mames, as they huffed and puffed for 0-0 draw against Real Mallorca. There was one reason to celebrate however.

Captain Iker Muniain reached the 500-game milestone with his appearance against Mallorca, 13 years after he made his debut against Swiss side Young Boys in 2009.

A feat achieved across 14 seasons, Pedro Martin pointed out that he was the youngest player to do so in Athletic history. He is also only 114 games behind Jose Angel Iribar, the leading appearance maker for Los Leones.

Años con los que llegaron a los 500 partidos con el Athletic:

29 Muniain

31 Susaeta

32 Etxeberria e Iraola

33 Iríbar

34 Rojo — Pedro Martin (@pedritonumeros) August 15, 2022

The club held a reception for Muniain after his match, celebrating his achievements, which included a special musical arrangement. The band Orsai, formed of teammates Mikel Balenziaga, Oscar de Marcos, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Vesga, Dani Garcia and Asier Villalibre, performed the song ‘One Club Man’ at the event.

Making his debut at just 16, Muniain has been a familiar face around La Liga for longer than most these days. Yet at 29, he is arguably now playing the best football of his career and last season led Athletic both as a captain and in brave football.