Former Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal calls time on career

Nacho Monreal has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Spending the last three seasons at Real Sociedad, his time in San Sebastian was blighted by injury and missing the entire last season through a knee problem, left the club in May.

Monreal came through the ranks at Osasuna originally, before joining the ambitious Malaga project which made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He would then move to Arsenal and spend six years in London, earning a place in the hearts of many Gunners for his professionalism and good defending.

His spell at La Real did not quite go to plan as his injuries increased in frequency, but he did make 69 appearances at the Reale Arena. He was also part of the team that delivered the 2020 Copa del Rey against arch rivals Athletic Club.

Monreal also won 22 caps for Spain, scoring once and featuring at the 2013 Confederations Cup.