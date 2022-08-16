Dani Ceballos spotted taking in Real Betis victory at Benito Villamarin

Real Betis delighted their fans in the opening game of the season, storming to a 3-0 victory over Elche on Monday night. The Benito Villamarin was packed and the appreciation flowed down from the stands, not least from Dani Ceballos.

The Real Madrid player was spotted at the game in the stands, sat next to the injured Sergio Canales. He used his evening off to enjoy the show put on by his hometown team, as per Sport.

Ceballos’ presence has caused some to speculate that a move to Betis might be on this summer, something which has long been touted to happen. Playing just 7 minutes in Real Madrid’s victory over Almeria, Ceballos may be looking for more regular game time to force his way into Spain’s World Cup squad.

Yet Manuel Pellegrini had ruled out any further signings the previous day, which would put paid to any rumours. Real Betis have struggled to register their summer signings and sanctioning a significant outlay on Ceballos would be counter-productive.

Given how fluid Betis’ midfield looked without Canales, there are no guarantees that Ceballos would be a starter at any rate. In this instance, it seems as if Ceballos was merely there to support his club.