Cristiano Ronaldo to set ‘media lies’ straight in upcoming interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the headlines this summer constantly, which in itself is not remarkable. Only this summer it is nothing to do with his football.

The Portuguese superstar did not join Manchester United’s squad for the majority of their preseason amid rumours he wanted to leave. At one point he was even linked with Real Madrid’s city rivals Atletico Madrid, leading to a fan-led campaign opposing his prospective signing.

The story continues as United look less than organised in the Premier League and Ronaldo was left on the bench for their first match of the season against Brighton.

On Wednesday evening, Ronaldo caused a stir once again by accusing the media of lying. He also explained that he would be revealing the truth about his last few months in an upcoming interview.

“The know the truth when they interview in couple of weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 of them were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

Cristiano Ronaldo says the truth will come out when he gives an interview in a couple of weeks pic.twitter.com/xGAiwZnCee — utdreport (@utdreport) August 16, 2022

An expert in public relations and spin, whatever the contents of the interview will have to looked at critically if Ronaldo comes out of it looking prim and perfect.