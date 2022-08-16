Barcelona set budget for Bernardo Silva transfer as sales beckon

In spite of widespread incredulity from those outside of Spain, the Catalan media assure that further transfer activity from Barcelona is on the cards. While full-backs are the clear position of need for the Blaugrana, the number one target appears to be Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona have set a limit of €80m to spend on Bernardo Silva, a figure they won’t surpass, according to Sport. With Frenkie de Jong seemingly intent on remaining at the club come what may, it will require exits though. Sport do however reference the asking price Manchester City have set, which is €100m according to The Athletic.

The chief candidates to leave are currently Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former is in negotiations with Juventus, while the latter two have interest from the Premier League.

Regardless of the interest, Barcelona may have to convince them to leave. De Jong’s insistence on staying has thwarted their plan to bring in Silva already and there is little suggestion that either of Aubameyang or Dest wants to leave.