Antoine Griezmann breaks unwanted 221-day record in Atletico Madrid win

Atletico Madrid started their La Liga campaign in style on Monday night, as they put Getafe to the sword in 3-0 victory. Following a season in which Los Colchoneros underperformed in front of goal, last night’s attacking play will have provided a considerable confidence boost.

Portuguese star Joao Felix gave a hat-trick of assists, while the oft-criticised Alvaro Morata scored a brace too. Both looked in fine fettle, as did Antoine Griezmann when he came on.

Antoine Griezmann scores his first goal in LaLiga since November 2021! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5pOO7UfmxC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 15, 2022

"It is a BEAUTY from Antoine Griezmann!" 🗣️ A hat-trick of assists for João Félix and Atletico Madrid are producing a statement performance to start the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/VOFfR7srXn — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 15, 2022

The Frenchman joined the action in place of Thomas Lemar in the 62nd minute and it took him just 13 minutes to make an impact. Fed by Felix, Griezmann drove at the defence and fired an accurate shot into the bottom corner.

It was his first goal since the sixth of January, when he scored against Rayo Majadahonda in the Copa del Rey, snapping a 221-day goal drought.

It was also his his first league goal in nearly 8 months, last notching against Cadiz on the 28th of November 2021.

Like Morata, if Griezmann is confident and can play closer to his ceiling this season then Atletico Madrid should see a vast leap in performance. While Griezmann always works hard and contributes to any game, it is notable how much more effective he is when that joie de vivre is present.