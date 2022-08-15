Villarreal starlet Yeremi Pino being monitored by three Premier League clubs

Villarreal starlet Yeremi Pino is in demand according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for Caught Offside. The Spaniard is considered one of European football’s top young talents and has attracted attention from at least three Premier League clubs.

No proposals have been made at the time of writing but it’s thought that Villarreal would want a fee of at least €50m before considering selling. It’s not going to be easy to prise the winger from La Ceramica. Rumours connecting Arsenal with a move for him are understood to be inaccurate – their sporting director, Edu, wasn’t in Spain recently to complete this deal. Pino’s representatives, Stellar Group, are based in the United Kingdom.

Pino, still just 19, had made 78 appearances for Villarreal across all competitions to date, contributing 14 goals and five assists. He’s formed a key part of the team that have secured back-to-back seventh-place finishes in La Liga as well as winning the Europa League in 2020/21 and making the semi-final of the Champions League in 2021/22.