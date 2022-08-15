Villarreal line up Umar Sadiq Plan B option

Villarreal are keeping their options open in the final weeks of the summer transfer market.

Unai Emery is set to bring in further reinforcements before the transfer window closes in September with a new striker his main priority.

Almeria star Umar Sadiq has been linked as an option for Emery after the Nigerian international netted 18 league goals in their promotion campaign in 2021/22.

Almeria’s CEO Mohamed El Assy told the press that Sadiq would soon complete a near-€30m move to an unnamed club but depends on Boulaye Dia’s exit.

Veteran hitman Edinson Cavani is another target for Emery after he rejected a free transfer switch to Boca Juniors in favour of playing in Spain.

However, as per reports from transfer expert Robin Bairner, Villarreal have joined the list of clubs monitoring Moussa Dembele.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is wanted by Everton, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Fulham and Villarreal. Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Fenerbahce would seek to sign him for free next summer. OL in contract talks with him. (FootMercato) — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 15, 2022

Dembele netted 21 Ligue 1 goals on his return to France last summer, following an underwhelming loan at Atletico Madrid, but he has rejected their contract offer beyond 2023.